Tour The Beautiful 177-Foot Yacht Billionaire Carl Icahn Got 'Bored' Of Spending Time On

Julia La Roche
Forbes

has a cover story on billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn who is sporting a more relaxed look these days complete with facial hair.One of the things Forbes reported was that “Icahn sold his 177-foot yacht because he got bored spending time on it; the investor has discovered that, for him, happiness means pursuing his activism actively.” 

That’s right, he got bored of a ship with amenities such a as a helicopter pad, jacuzzi, gym and staff of twelve including a personal chef. 

Back in 2008, Icahn put his yacht “Starfire” up for sale for $37.5 million, the New York Post reported.

It’s definitely a dream ship and now we’re going to take a photo tour. 

Welcome aboard the Starfire.

This is the main salon. There's plenty of sitting room and it's a great place to relax and watch a movie.

Here's the main deck dining room.

The lounge looks like a great spot for hanging out and playing games.

There's another dining room.

This is the master suite.

The bathroom looks luxurious.

There's a personal study.

This is the 'VIP cabin.' It also has a king size bed.

Here's a guest room

Another guest room...

And another guest room. Now let's check out the exterior...

It's a beautiful yacht.

Here's another view.

The main deck is a great spot for eating breakfast.

You could snorkel or jet ski off the back of the yacht.

The sun deck has a jacuzzi.

Here's the aft deck.

Now let's go on a house tour...

