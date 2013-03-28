Tour The Beautiful 177-Foot Yacht Billionaire Carl Icahn Got 'Bored' Of Spending Time On

Forbes



has a cover story on billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn who is sporting a more relaxed look these days complete with facial hair.One of the things Forbes reported was that “Icahn sold his 177-foot yacht because he got bored spending time on it; the investor has discovered that, for him, happiness means pursuing his activism actively.”

That’s right, he got bored of a ship with amenities such a as a helicopter pad, jacuzzi, gym and staff of twelve including a personal chef.

Back in 2008, Icahn put his yacht “Starfire” up for sale for $37.5 million, the New York Post reported.

It’s definitely a dream ship and now we’re going to take a photo tour.

