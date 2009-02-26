Carl Icahn's Family Business

So it turns out all Carl Icahn sturm and drang during his battle with Lionsgate is getting his 28 year old son a real job.

The corporate raider, uhh, activist investor has goosed his stake almost three-fold to 14 per cent of the studio in the past year.

But now the New York Post’s Peter Lauria tells us that he’s trying to use to his Lionsgate stake to get his 28-year-old son Brett a seat on the company’s board.



The chatter at the studio, the Post reports from company insiders, is that “Icahn wants his son Brett, who co-founded online movie-creation Web site Massify.com, to join its board.”

