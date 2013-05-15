This Is How One Of Carl Icahn's Colleagues Knew He Would Be Massively Successful From A Young Age

Reuters/ Chip EastBloomberg News’ Zeke Faux has this fascinating story about billionaire Carl Icahn from his early days on the Street working as a young broker.



This is an unconfirmed story, but we could totally see this happening. From Bloomberg News:

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn‘s first Wall Street job was at Dreyfus & Co., according to his website. A former colleague who asked not to be identified because he still works in the industry said he knew Icahn would be successful when the colleague was trying to pick up a woman at a dance at a Catskills resort and saw Icahn sign up her father as a client. Icahn and Weill didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

Well played, sir.

[Hat Tip: Kevin Roose]

