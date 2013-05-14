Carl Icahn Would Kick Michael Dell Out Of His Company If His Takeover Bid Succeeds, Documents Show

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management are still trying to convince the Dell board and its investors not to take the company private.



On Monday, they submitted their list of 12 director nominees, according to a documents filed to the SEC. Icahn is included in the list. Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell is not.

Dell’s board currently consists of 12 members and Icahn’s list includes none of them.

Earlier today, the special committee of Dell’s special board asked Icahn to provide more details about his plan.

Icahn is challenging the plan championied by Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners to take Dell private in a $24.4 billion deal.

The date for Dell shareholder meeting has not yet been set.

