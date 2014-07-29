Carl Icahn Just Made $US131 Million

Dollar Tree just announced that it would be buying rival Family Dollar for $US74.50 per share, which represents a 22.8% premium over Friday’s closing price of $US60.66.

Among the big winners of this deal: Carl Icahn.

In June, Icahn disclosed a 9.39% stake in Family Dollar. That’s 10,691,011 shares.

Family Dollar is at $US73.00 in pre-market trading, which is up $US12.34 from Friday’s close.

$12.34 x 10,691,011 = $US131,927,075.

The combined company will operated 13,000 deep discount stores across North America.

