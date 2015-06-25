Carl Icahn thinks the market is 'extremely overheated'

Carl Icahn is worried about the market.

In consecutive tweets on Tuesday, Icahn said, he thinks the market is “extremely overheated,” particular high-yield bonds, and added that, “If more respected investors had warned about the market in ’07, we might have avoided the crisis in ’08.”

This is not, however, the first time Icahn has sent a warning about the state of markets.

Just last week, Icahn appeared on Fox Business and said, “I believe that there really is a bubble brewing,” according to ValueWalk.

And as far back as September 2013 Icahn was going around saying that the stock market was “fully valued.”

On Wednesday, we had additional Carl Icahn news when he announced that he was done with his stake in Netflix, one of the great trades we’ve seen in a while.

And so while Icahn may have made nearly $US2 billion on his Netflix stake, he is not so sure the broader market — and those betting that it will go up — are going to make out as well.

