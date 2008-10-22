Carl Icahn Just Wants A Bigger Yacht

Don’t call it a comeback. It seems reports that Carl Icahn had hit hard times were greatly exaggerated.



Last week we pointed you to a report from our friends at Cityfile that Carl Icahn was selling his 177-foot yacht for $37.5 million. It looked like yet another chapter in the story of our financial crisis. After all, the stock of Icahn Enterprises is down 76 per cent this year and Icahn’s bet on Yahoo! hasn’t exactly paid out. A little belt tightening made sense.

Now the New York Post has discovered that the billionaire buyout baron is is selling his yacht to buy an even bigger yacht. Our long national nightmare is over.

