The trailer for Carl Icahn's new video 'Danger Ahead' just dropped

Julia La Roche
Carl IcahnCarlIcahn.comCarl Icahn in ‘Danger Ahead’

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn will publish a video on his website at midnight about some “critical matters” he thinks the US is facing.

A trailer for the video has just popped up on his website. You can watch it at CarlIcahn.com.

“I’ve been worried for the last five, six months about the market and the economy and the dangerous spot that we’re in. I did speak four or five times warning about the problems we have. I want to speak out now because — I know this may sound corny, I grew in the streets of Queens — I love this country and I feel strongly about the dysfunction going on in both Washington and the boardrooms of corporate America,” Icahn said.

 

