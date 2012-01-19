Carl Icahn Ups His Stake In WebMD And Recommends A $1 Billion Buyback

Investor Carl Icahn has increased his stake in healthcare information provider WebMD to 11.64%, according to a 13D regulatory filing.



Icahn also recommended that WebMD repurchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding shares at $30 per share as the high-end of the price range, the filing said.

Shares of WebMD were last up 3% in after-hours trading.

