Carl Icahn Ups His Stake In WebMD And Recommends A $1 Billion Buyback

Investor Carl Icahn has increased his stake in healthcare information provider WebMD to 11.64%, according to a 13D regulatory filing.
Icahn also recommended that WebMD repurchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding shares at $30 per share as the high-end of the price range, the filing said.
Shares of WebMD were last up 3% in after-hours trading.
