Carl Icahn Taunts Dell With A Rhyming Tweet

“All would be swell at Dell if Michael and the board bid farewell,” tweeted legendary corporate raider Carl Icahn.



Earlier today, Dell Inc. founder Michael Dell and his partners at Silver Lake raised their offer for Dell shares to $13.75 from an earlier bid of $13.65.

“This is our best and final proposal,” they said.

Icahn has been pushing for a deal that could potentially value the company at $15.50 to $18.00 per share.

“I’ve been through a lot of these fights,” said Icahn at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha conference last week. “Most of these boards are pretty dysfunctional but I’ve never seen a board as bad as Dell’s. They go out and scare the shareholders.”

Dell will be holding a vote on the buyout offer on August 2 at 9 a.m. Dallas time.

Here’s the tweet:

