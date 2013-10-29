CARL ICAHN FIRES BACK AT BILL GROSS: Commit Your Wealth To Philanthropy Like I Did

Last week Bill Gross tweeted to Carl Icahn that he should spend his time giving, rather than striking fear into the hearts of companies all over (at least, that’s what he implied).

This week, Icahn shot back with zinger.

To Bill Gross @PIMCO: If you really want to do good, why not join http://t.co/nn6jp9E2ch like Gates, I and many others have?

— Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) October 28, 2013

