Carl Icahn Just Tweeted About Another One Of His Big Investments

Legendary corporate raider Carl Icahn is changing the game when it comes to communicating his positions.

In recent months, he has taken to Twitter. And just moments ago he tweeted about Nuance Communications.

“Happy to have reached an agreement with Nuance Communications where Dave Schechter and Brett Icahn will join the board of directors,” Icahn tweeted. “I’m optimistic their impact at NUAN will be similar to HAIN, where stock went from $US20.20 to $US79.56 over the 3 years they sat on the board.”

Icahn recently raised his stake in Nuance, a developer of speech-recognition software. There had already been speculation that Icahn would seek seats on Nuance’s board. So today’s tweets come as no surprise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.