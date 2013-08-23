Carl Icahn Tweets About Apple Again -- Says Tim Cook Believes In Stock Buybacks

Steven Perlberg

Carl Icahn has a new tweet about Apple. We’ll let it speak for itself.

Icahn recently took a large position in Apple and has said he believes it should trade at $US700. The “activist investor” told Reuters he is pushing for a $US150 billion buyback, with Apple borrowing funds at 3%.

