Carl Icahn Tweets About Apple Again -- Says Tim Cook Believes In Stock Buybacks

Carl Icahn has a new tweet about Apple. We’ll let it speak for itself.

Spoke to Tim. Planning dinner in September. Tim believes in buyback and is doing one. What will be discussed is magnitude.

— Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) August 22, 2013

Icahn recently took a large position in Apple and has said he believes it should trade at $US700. The “activist investor” told Reuters he is pushing for a $US150 billion buyback, with Apple borrowing funds at 3%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.