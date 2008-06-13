Carl Icahn To Start Blogging Next Week—Or Not

Approached while eating dessert at Tuesday night’s New York Financial Writers Association awards dinner, Icahn emphatically stated he would start the blog next week.

But with a clock on nypost.com still counting the days, hours, minutes and seconds that have elapsed without an Icahn blog post, the billionaire financier wavered on the issue later in the evening.

“I’m busy, I’m busy,” he said, when asked about it, noting that “human nature” could delay his plans further. Icahn, who’s currently agitating Yahoo!, announced plans to go online in February, saying he hopes to post entries showing examples of corporate waste, such as excessive compensation amid poor performance.

Photo by Samlustgarten from Flickr

