Carl Icahn To Start Blogging More Now That Yahoo Proxy Fight Over

Michael Learmonth

Now that his proxy fight against Yahoo management is over, Carl Icahn says he’s going to become a much more prolific blogger. Next post: lobbing a brick back at the Wall Street Journal over a piece suggesting Yahoo “may come to regret its move” to bring Icahn on the board. Blogs Icahn:

As some of you may have noted there was an article on the front page of the Wall Street Journal today. Within the next few days – I intend to answer it on the blog.

In his latest post, “How I Spent My Weekend,” he defends his truce with Jerry & Co. (reached at 5 a.m. Monday morning) and decision to take three board seats rather than press for control of the entire company.

By the end of last week, I realised that although many large shareholders supported me and my slate for the board, they were nervous about having a complete change of control. From prior proxy contest experience, I have discovered that a minority position on the board can be also quite effective.

More upside: Now that it’s all over, Icahn says he’ll have a lot more time to express his views: “Certain constraints concerning my views about corporate governance have been removed and I intend to communicate more frequently in the near future,” he wrote.

Now, we’ve heard Icahn threaten to blog before, but this time we’re inclined to take him a little more seriously. He’s only got three votes on the Yahoo board, after all, which means he still needs a bully pulpit to complain, and an unfiltered blog is as good as any.

