The Fascinating Story Of How Carl Icahn Went From Queens Boy To Corporate King

Pick a company, any company.
The odds are that Carl Celian Icahn once owned a stake in it.
He’s been doing so for years, and shows no sign of letting up: Bloomberg reported this week the 76-year-old was about to purchase a stake in a Brazilian mining company from Phil Falcone.
We wanted to see how Icahn made his billions.
Icahn was born in 1936. His father was a synagogue cantor (though apparently an atheist); his mother a school teacher. He attended Far Rockaway High School in Queens.
After brief stints at med school and the army, Icahn joined legendary mutual fund manager Dreyfus & Co.
He'd take a controlling stake in a firm and force extreme changes in the company's structure (like spinning off different units). He forced some firms to pay him 'greenmail' money to keep him away.
Having purchased the company in 1985, he took it private three years later in a $650 million share-buyback plan.
He spent most of the 90s seeking to break up RJR Nabisco. The gambit ultimately failed but Icahn realised $100 million in profits from his involvement in the firm.
Google 'Icahn' and any year, and you get something juicy.
- 2000: 'Icahn wins control of Atlantic City casino' (Icahn sold the property in 2006 for $250 million; he'd paid just $65 million)
- 2002: 'Icahn's ImClone interest' (bought by Eli Lilly in 2008)
- 2004: 'Icahn targets Mylan' (Icahn forces the drug maker to drop a major acquisition effort)
The company consists of:
- Federal Mogul (automotive)
- Tropicana (entertainment/casinos)
- ARI (rail car)
- Viskase (food packaging)
- PSC Metals (recycling)
- Bayswater (real estate)
- WPI (interior decorating)
After six decades on Wall Street, the number of firms in which Icahn has owned a stake or served on the board is staggering.
Besides those already mentioned, these firms include...
Carl Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island is one of those stamps. Here's what they do:
Randall's Island Sports Foundation, Inc. (RISF) is a nonprofit organisation that, in conjunction with City leadership, works to realise the island's unique potential by developing sports and recreational facilities, restoring its vast natural environment, reclaiming and maintaining parkland, and sponsoring programs for the children of New York City.
And if you're heading that way from Manhattan, you'll notice Carl Icahn's name on a stretch of the city's main east side highway, the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Drive.
That philanthropy — and a legendary wit — explain why ultimately, people usually end up falling for the kid from Queens. Check out his stand up below.
