Carl Icahn Takes A Stake In EBay

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn owns eBay, the company announced in its fourth quarter earnings release. [via CNBC’s David Faber].

Icahn owns 0.82% of eBay shares.

He has nominated two directors to the board.

Icahn submitted a non-binding proposal for a spinoff of PayPal the into a separate company, the release states.

Icahn told Bloomberg TV’s that a PayPal spin-off is a “no brainer.”

This is something that a lot of folks in the tech community agree with.

Icahn told Bloomberg TV that eBah has done much worse than its peers recently.

Shares of eBay are up more than 9.2% in the after-hours trading session.

From eBay’s earnings release:

Proposal from Carl Icahn — The company also announced today that it has received a notice from Carl Icahn indicating that he has nominated two of his employees to its Board of Directors and submitted a non-binding proposal for a spinoff of its PayPal business into a separate company. The notice stated that companies controlled by Mr. Icahn had, earlier this month, acquired shares and derivative securities that give him an economic interest of approximately 0.82% in the company. eBay welcomes the opportunity to listen to the perspective of all of its shareholders, including Mr. Icahn. His Board nominations will be passed on to the Board’s Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, which will consider them in the ordinary course of business. We would note that eBay has a world-class board of directors with directors who have significant experience in technology and financial services. Regarding Mr. Icahn’s separation proposal, eBay’s Board of Directors routinely assesses the company’s strategic direction and has explored in depth a spinoff or separation of PayPal. eBay’s Board of Directors has concluded that the company and its shareholders are best served by the current strategic direction of the company and does not believe that breaking up the company is the best way to maximise shareholder value. As part of eBay Inc., PayPal is able to leverage the company’s technology capabilities, commerce platforms and relationships with retailers, brands and large merchants worldwide. Payment is part of commerce, and as part of eBay, PayPal drives commerce innovation in payments at global scale, creating value for consumers, merchants and shareholders.

