Billionaire Carl Icahn has bought a 7% stake in Xerox.

The company disclosed this in a regulatory filing on Monday evening. Shares jumped by as much as 10% in after-hours trading.

According to Bloomberg, Icahn wants to have “talks” with the company’s management.

More to come …

