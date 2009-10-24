Carl Icahn Resigns From Yahoo's Board

Carl Icahn is resigning from Yahoo’s (YHOO) board.

Carl joined Yahoo’s board last year in an effort to push the company into a merger with Microsoft (MSFT).

That effort failed, but Yahoo signed a search deal with Microsoft in July.

“I think it is an excellent deal, and Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz and her team did an excellent job under the circumstances,” Icahn told BusinessWeek shortly after the deal was signed.

“I agree with [Microsoft CEO Steve] Ballmer that the deal benefits Yahoo in that Yahoo gets 88% of the search revenues under the agreement,” he said.

Carl now says there’s no need now for an activist investor on Yahoo’s board, according to MarketWatch. He says CEO Carol Bartz is doing a good job.

In September, Carl sold 12.7 million Yahoo shares. He still owns 60 million or so.

