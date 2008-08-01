Carl Icahn Refuses To Attend Yahoo Shareholder Meeting

He’s about to become a Yahoo (YHOO) board member. He owns 5% of the company. Yet Carl Icahn, who led a proxy fight to replace Yahoo board and management, won’t be attending the annual shareholder meeting tomorrow. Why? In a blog post, he says “it will not do shareholders or Yahoo any good to have the annual meeting turn into a media event for no purpose.”



Please. Since when has Carl shied away from media events?

And is causing a “media event” really a good excuse not to attend the meeting? Is Icahn planning at least attend the meeting by telephone? He attended Motorola’s (MOT) annual meeting in Chicago last May (pictured). And how about future Yahoo board meetings? We called Carl’s office for comment. If we get one, we’ll let you know.

See Also:

Icahn: Corporate Boards Are Incompetent And Journalists Their Lapdogs

Icahn To Start Blogging More Now That Yahoo Proxy Fight Is Over

Yahoo, Icahn Settle: Carl Gets 3 Seats, Agrees To Shut Up

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.