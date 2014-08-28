Carl Icahn Stands Up To The Ice Bucket Challenge And Disses His Banker At The Same Time

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn just turned down Jefferies CEO Rich Handler’s “Ice Bucket Challenge” because he’s “too busy.”

To Rich Handler, will get back to you shortly on #ALSChallenge, but right now too busy working on BIG deal with another investment banker

— Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) August 27, 2014

Of course, he’s only teasing Handler. Icahn is a big Jefferies client. He has had a longstanding relationship with the firm.

Here’s Handler’s Ice Bucket Challenge. He jumped into the ice water.

