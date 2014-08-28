Carl Icahn Stands Up To The Ice Bucket Challenge And Disses His Banker At The Same Time

Julia La Roche

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn just turned down Jefferies CEO Rich Handler’s “Ice Bucket Challenge” because he’s “too busy.”

Of course, he’s only teasing Handler. Icahn is a big Jefferies client. He has had a longstanding relationship with the firm.

Here’s Handler’s Ice Bucket Challenge. He jumped into the ice water.

