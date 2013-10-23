Carl Icahn Halves His Stake In Netflix After Making 457% Return, Thanks Kevin Spacey And Others

Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Netflix to 4.5% from 9.98%, according to a 13D filing.

The activist investor cited recent gains in the stock as the reason for paring his stake in the company, but said it remains “significantly undervalued.”

Icahn took a position in Netflix when it was trading at $US58 per share. Today, the stock closed at $US322.52, up about 457% from his initial purchase price.

In a tweet, Icahn thanked Kevin Spacey — the star of Netflix’s hit original series, House of Cards — and others:

Sold block of NFLX today. Wish to thank Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos, NFLX team, and last but not least Kevin Spacey: http://t.co/BRWpKOBfD2

— Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) October 22, 2013

The stock fell more than 9% today after Netflix reported strong earnings results yesterday. Several Wall Street analysts raised concerns over valuation in post-earnings notes to clients.

Shares are down an additional 2% in after-hours trading on the Icahn news.

