Carl Icahn Ups Stake In Apple By Nearly 60%

Carl Icahn disclosed some details of his positions in ebay, Herbalife and Apple this afternoon.

The activist investor’s latest 13-F filing lists a previously undisclosed stake in ebay worth $US1.5. He also increased his Apple holdings by nearly 60% to $US4 billion stake, and increased his shares in Herbalife by less than 1% to $US974 million.

Here’s the run-down via Bloomberg:

