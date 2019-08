Hedge fund manager Carl Icahn has offered to buy Pep Boys for $15.50 per share.

In afternoon trade on Monday, shares of the company were up about 2% and trading near 16% after Icahn disclosed on Friday that he had taken a more than 12% stake in the auto parts retailer.

More to come …

NOW WATCH: How to win a game of chess in two moves



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.