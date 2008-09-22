Carl Icahn Preps For His First Yahoo (YHOO) Board Meeting: "Hurry Up And Sell To Microsoft!"

Carl Icahn makes his Yahoo (YHOO) board meeting debut Tuesday morning, following a get-to-know-you dinner tonight. Still unclear, as of last week: Whether Carl would actually show up at the board meeting, because Carl doesn’t like to travel (ask the folks at BlockBuster, who have moved their meetings to New York to accomodate him). More clear: Carl’s agenda. He laid it out for CNBC on Friday:



Dylan Ratigan: I UNDERSTAND THERE IS A YAHOO BOARD MEETING COMING UP.



Icahn: YEAH, I UNDERSTAND THAT.



Ratigan: DO YOU? HAVE YOU HEARD THAT?



Icahn: I HEARD ABOUT IT. THEY SENT ME SOME STUFF. THEY SEND YOU LINES AND GRAPHS. I’M colour BLIND. I CAN’T READ ANYTHING. I CAN’T UNDERSTAND. ONE THING YOU NEED TO KNOW THAT YAHOO, YOU KNOW, IS A REALLY GREAT COMPANY. BUT EVENTUALLY, IN MY OPINION, THEY HAVE TO DO SOMETHING WITH MICROSOFT EVENTUALLY, THEY HAVE TO DO IT OR GOOGLE IS GOING TO KILL THEM. MAYBE I SHOULDN’T SAY IT BECAUSE THE GUYS ON THE BOARD MIGHT NOT LIKE THAT. I HAVE A LOT OF STOCK. I’M ON THE BOARD. IT WASN’T THAT I WAS THEIR FIRST CHOICE.

