Carl Icahn Offers To Buy $325M Of Lionsgate's Debt

After abruptly calling off negotiations with Lionsgate over board seats, Carl Icahn is now offering to buy $325 million of Lionsgate’s debt, Reuters reports. Icahn said the offer is for $150 million in convertible senior subordinated notes due in 2024 and $175 million in notes due in 2025.



Guess now we know what Carl’s next move is. Ask and you shall receive…

