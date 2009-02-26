Carl Icahn Now Interested In MGM Too?

Carl Icahn is reportedly buying up a lot of MGM debt, Nikki Finke reports.

There’ve been so many rumours over the past year about who might be buying or investing in MGM, that in many ways this news doesn’t surprise or alarm us. But then again, this is Carl Icahn we’re talking about, and given his other investments, is it possible he wants to merge the two lions, Lionsgate and MGM?

Speaking of Lionsgate, Nikki notes that Icahn bought another 200,000 shares today bringing his total stake to 15%. Will that be enough for Michael Burns to give him a spot on the board?

