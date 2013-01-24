Netflix Is A GIGANTIC Win For Carl Icahn

Photo: Getty

Shares of Netflix are soaring in after-hours trading after the company released an earnings announcement that crushed analysts’ expectations. Netflix posted a profit of 13 cents earnings per share in the fourth-quarter. Analysts were looking for a net loss of 13 cents.



The stock was last up more than 24 per cent in the after-hours session.

This is also a big win for billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

On November 19, 2012, Icahn Associates disclosed that owned 4,291,066 shares, or a 9.98 per cent stake, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Carl Icahn became a 10 per cent investor last quarter at approximately $58 per share. We have no further news about his intentions, but have had constructive conversations with him about building a more valuable company,” Netflix said in its 8K filing with the SEC.

