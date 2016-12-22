Carl Icahn named a special adviser in the Trump administration

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Times Chairman of Icahn Enterprises Carl Icahn participates in a panel discussion at the New York Times 2015 DealBook Conference at the Whitney Museum of American Art on November 3, 2015 in New York City.

Carl Icahn, the hedge fund titan, will be a part of Donald Trump’s administration.

Icahn will be a special adviser to the president-elect overseeing regulation specifically, according to the transition.

The investor has long been a critic of various government regulatory agencies, most notably the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Carl was with me from the beginning and with his being one of the world’s great businessmen, that was something I truly appreciated,” said Trump in a release form the transition.

“He is not only a brilliant negotiator, but also someone who is innately able to predict the future especially having to do with finances and economies. His help on the strangling regulations that our country is faced with will be invaluable.”

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Icahn has already assisted the transition on vetting candidates for the EPA chief. The nomination eventually went to Scott Pruitt, the attorney general of Oklahoma. Icahn’s experience with the EPA comes from a number of investments in oil and gas companies

Icahn will also have a role in selecting the new head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to the report.

Icahn has been a long-time friend and supporter of Trump, advocating for the president-elect before the Republican primaries. The hedge fund legend has said Trump will bring economic growth back to America by rolling back regulation and giving companies the ability to invest again.

“I am proud to serve President-elect Trump as a special advisor on regulatory reform,” said Icahn in the press release. “Under President Obama, America’s business owners have been crippled by over $1 trillion in new regulations and over 750 billion hours dealing with paperwork. It’s time to break free of excessive regulation and let our entrepreneurs do what they do best: create jobs and support communities.”

The role, according to the Trump announcement, will not be an official government position and will not have any “specific duties.”

Icahn is estimated to be worth about $16.7 billion, according to Forbes. Icahn’s appointment adds another billionaire to Trump’s top team, a group which already has a net worth of well over $10 billion.

