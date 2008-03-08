Carl Icahn: My Lawyers Won't Let Me Blog

We’ve been wondering why billionaire investor Carl Icahn hasn’t started posting on The Icahn Report, the blog he put up last month but has yet to start writing for. Our theory: Carl is too busy with his day job — hoovering up shares of Motorola and the like — to spend time crafting posts. But Carl says he actually has been writing for the blog. It’s his attorneys that are keeping him down! Reuters:



At a meeting last night, Icahn explained that he’s not suffering from writers’ block, but said his lawyers are stopping him. “Every night, I write for an hour and they tear it up,” said Icahn with a sardonic laugh.

