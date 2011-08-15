Carl Icahn Just Got A $415 Million Present

Today’s big winner: Carl Icahn.



The famous activist investor owns 26.8 million shares of Motorola Mobility, which is now being sold to Google for $40/share or $12.5 billion.

That price represents a premium of over $15/share from Friday’s price, meaning Icahn is about $415 million richer today than he was yesterday.

Of course, before you feel too good for Icahn bear in mind that he’s been involved with Motorola in one way or another since 2006, and mostly the company (judged by the pre-split parent company) has gone nowhere.

