Carl Icahn might want to get involved in the Lumber Liquidators fight but 'needs to figure out who he hates less'

Carl Icahn sort of wants to get involved in the Lumber Liquidators fight.

According to Fox Business’ Charlie Gasparino, Carl Icahn is weighing a long or short position in Lumber Liquidators but “needs to figure out who he hates less.”

Of course, Icahn may just decide to sit the whole thing out.

Lumber Liquidators has been a major battleground stock since a “60 Minutes” report aired earlier this month showing apparent violations by the company at some of its Chinese manufacturers.

The most notable investor currently involved in the stock is Whitney Tilson, who is short shares of the company and thinks the stock will go to $US0.

Since the “60 Minutes” report aired, shares of Lumber Liquidators are down about 39%, and over the last year shares are down more than 66%.

A person close to uncle @Carl_C_Icahn says Carl is weighing whether to go long or short on $USLL but needs to figure out who he hates less

— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 30, 2015

Uncle @Carl_C_Icahn weighs a $USLL move does he hate Whitney tilson more than flooring? Or does he just sit this out? More @FoxBusiness 323pm

— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 30, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.