Carl Icahn Beats Down Lionsgate's Door With $7 A Share Offer

Carl Icahn just won’t give up.



The corporate raider increased his bid from $6 a share to $7 a share to acquire Lionsgate Entertainment studio, according to business wire sources, StreetInsider.com reports.

Icahn has had fighting words with studio vice chairman Michael Burns and his original bid tossed out by the Lions board. But according to some insider sources, many on the board agree with Icahn, and say he knows how to revamp the studio.

Lions Gate shareholders will vote on Icahn Group’s offer on May 4.

