Carl Icahn: I Have A Large Position In Apple And I Spoke To Tim Cook Today

Julia La Roche

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn just Tweeted his latest investment idea.

Bloomberg News reports that Icahn is said to have amassed a position worth more than $US1 billion in the technology giant. He’s been putting together his Apple position over the last month, according to Bloomberg News.

The stock was last trading up more than 3%.

The 77-year-old investor said that he would be using the social media site to make a major investment announcement.

To date, he has more than 28,000 followers and has only Tweeted twelve times. Last week, he told Fox Business Network’s Liz Claman that his daughter Michelle actually Tweets on behalf of him.

The stock moved on his Tweet. Here’s a chart of Apple’s stock:

AaplYahoo! Finance

