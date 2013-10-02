Carl Icahn Just Tweeted About His Dinner With Tim Cook, Says He Pushed For $US150 Billion Buyback

Linette Lopez

Carl Icahn doesn’t necessarily sound victorious after his one-on-one dinner with Apple CEO Time Cook.

But at least he’s not giving up on his quest for an Apple buy-back.

Check out what he said about their meeting on Twitter:

