Carl Icahn Just Tweeted About His Dinner With Tim Cook, Says He Pushed For $US150 Billion Buyback

Carl Icahn doesn’t necessarily sound victorious after his one-on-one dinner with Apple CEO Time Cook.

But at least he’s not giving up on his quest for an Apple buy-back.

Check out what he said about their meeting on Twitter:

Had a cordial dinner with Tim last night. We pushed hard for a 150 billion buyback. We decided to continue dialogue in about three weeks.

— Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) October 1, 2013

