Carl Icahn Just Explained Why He Still Invests, And He Sounded Like Charlie Sheen

Famed activist investor Carl Icahn gave a candid interview to Reuters Breakingview about his continued investing activities, his views on CEOs and company management, and other musings on his life.



We were particularly amused by Icahn’s reflections on why he continues to invest so enthusiastically at such a age—he’s 76 this year.

It’s a good question. I’ve thought about it a number of times. At this point, it’s not just about the money. I like winning. There’s also a certain joy in it. I feel fulfilled by it. I know that sounds corny, but I really think I’m doing something salutary, in that it is a “wake-up” call to chief executives and boards of directors.

This bit comparing Alexander the Great to his spirited investing was pretty priceless too—

You know who I can relate to? I’m nothing like Alexander the Great and I don’t want it to be misconstrued that way, but I was reading his biography and I can relate to one aspect about the guy. He could have stayed in Persia and had a nice life. Instead, he went off and fought a new fight. That’s how I can relate. I don’t like just sitting there. I enjoy the hunt much more than the “good life” after the victory.

Read the whole Q+A here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.