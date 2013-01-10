REPORT: Carl Icahn Has Bought A Stake In Herbalife

Herbalife became very popular recently when activist investor Bill Ackman deemed it a pyramid scheme and said the stock price was going to zero.



Yesterday, high-profile hedge fund manager Dan Loeb came out and said Ackman’s claim was wrong and joined the other side of the bet.

Now The New York Post is reporting that Carl Icahn is on Loeb’s side in the bet favouring Herbalife:

Ackman isn’t on the good side of fellow activist investor Carl Icahn either, sources added.

Icahn is still smarting from a bitter legal battle Ackman won in 2012 after a real-estate deal between the two went bad.

Icahn is also believed to have taken a long position in Herbalife, sources said.

The possibility of Loeb and Icahn going up against Ackman’s Herbalife short sent investors into a tizzy.

Read more at NYPost.com.

