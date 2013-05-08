Carl Icahn Cranked Up His Bet On Herbalife

According to a new regulatory filing, Carl Icahn bought 611,354 shares of Herbalife on May 3.



This increases his stake of the company to 16.48%, up from 15.89%.

Icahn made his big move into Herbalife after hedge fund giant Bill Ackman accused the company of being an illegal pyramid scheme.

Ackman has said his price target for the company is $0.

Herbalife shares are currently up 3% in after-hours trading.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.