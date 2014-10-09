CARL ICAHN: I'm About To Send An 'Interesting' Letter To Apple's CEO

Intrigue, mystery….

Activist investor Carl Icahn just tweeted this cryptic message.

Icahn has been a big holder of Apple shares, and he’s agitated for more money to be returned to shareholders in the form of buybacks and higher dividends.

CNBC’s Scott Wapner is reporting that whatever it is, his son Brett and Dave Schechter will be involved. They will all be on Wapner’s show ‘Halftime Report’ tomorrow at noon.

Icahn has won a meeting in the past with Tim Cook, and although Apple has increased its dividend, it’s not to the level that Icahn has wanted.

Anyway, we’ll find out tomorrow what it’s all about!

