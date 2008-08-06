Carl Icahn Hires Reporter To Write His Blog

So much ire, so little time. Apparently, new blogger Carl Icahn doesn’t have enough time to write angry tirades against his targets while trying to take them over. (Blogging’s a full-time job!) So, Carl has hired a veteran hedge-fund reporter to write for his site. Will Dane Hamilton share Carl’s unique take on corporate governance?



Dealbook: Carl C. Icahn took his first steps into the Internet earlier this year by beginning a blog. Now he’s about to get some help.

The activist shareholder has hired Dane Hamilton, a hedge fund reporter at Thomson Reuters, to work on his Web site, The Icahn Report, according to people briefed on the matter. Mr. Hamilton is expected to contribute original reporting and analysis to the site, augmenting Mr. Icahn’s own voluble opinions on the state of corporate America.

Mr. Hamilton will start working for the site this month, these people said. He declined to comment; Mr. Icahn could not be reached for comment.

A seven-year veteran of the news service, Mr. Hamilton has written primarily about alternative investments, including hedge funds — and, of course, about his future employer. (He scored an interview with the irascible investor on the eve of the debut of The Icahn Report.)

