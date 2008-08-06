Carl Icahn Hires A Reporter Away From Reuters To Write For His Blog

Carl Icahn’s new to the blogosphere, but the legendary raider’s rants already generate a bunch of interest. Enough interest, apparently, that Carl thinks it’s necessary to hire a reporter away from Thomson Reuters to provide original reporting for The Icahn Report, according to NYT’s Andrew Ross Sorkin.



We’re not sure how hedge fund reporter Dane Hamilton got the gig, but maybe he impressed Yahoo’s (YHOO) newest board member when he scored an interview with the mogul earlier this year. Either way, we’d like to welcome Dane to the club.

