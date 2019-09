Carl Icahn has joined Twitter, according to Forbes’ Steven Bertoni.



Here’s his first Tweet. It’s pretty tongue-in-cheek, but we confirmed with an Icahn Associates rep that it’s really him.

Twitter is great. I like it almost as much as I like Dell. — Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) June 20, 2013

So far he’s not following anyone.

