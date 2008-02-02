Carl Icahn Gets The Old Gang Back Together Again (MOT)

Say one thing for Carl Icahn – he’s consistent. Two years ago, the “activist investor” (Carl bristles at the “greenmailer” label) called for the breakup of Time Warner (TWX), and nominated former Viacom CEO Frank Biondi Jr. to run/chop up the company. Now Carl has amassed a stake in Motorola (MOT), which he’d also like to see split up, and he’s nominated a slate of four board members to do the job. Guess who’s back?

Yup, Carl thinks Frank would be equally well-suited to this breakup. The rest of the roster:

• William R. Hambrecht, co-founder of legendary but no longer extant Hambrecht & Quist

• Lionel C. Kimerling, MIT professor of materials science and engineering

• Keith Meister, CEO of Icahn Enterprises, managing director of Icahn investment funds

