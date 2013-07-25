Carl Icahn Issues Dell Statement — "Follow Me On Twitter"

OK, honestly, we don’t know what to make of this.



Carl Icahn has issued a statement after the 2nd postponement of the Dell shareholder vote (via MarketWatch).

“A statement regarding my reaction to the Dell situation can be accessed on my Twitter account: @Carl_C_Icahn. Follow my Twitter account; other Tweets to follow. We will be issuing a comprehensive statement on the Dell situation later today.”

We’re hoping for something with more of Icahn’s characteristic dynamism later. He has a lot to be riled up about, after all — it looks like the Dell committee may change voting rules in favour Michael Dell and Silver Lake if the latter up their offer for the company to $14 a share.

In the meantime, if you don’t have Twitter… get it?

