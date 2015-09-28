Donald Trump just got the endorsement of billionaire Wall Streeter Carl Icahn

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told Bloomberg News that he’s endorsing Donald Trump because he’s the sort of leader the US needs at this time.

“I disagree on certain points I don’t want to get into, I’m sure those can be worked out, but the basic thing is, you need somebody that can get things going in Congress, and I think he can do it. You need somebody that understands business, and I think he understands it,” Icahn told Bloomberg.

Shortly after Trump launched his campaign, the candidate appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” On the show, the billionaire real-estate magnate said that he knows “the smartest guys on Wall Street” and the “best negotiators.”

When asked who he would pick for Treasury Secretary, Trump responded: “I’d like guys like Jack Welch. I like guys like Henry Kravis. I’d love to bring my friend Carl Icahn, you know, I mean, we have people that are great…we don’t use them, Joe. We use people who are soft, and weak, and frankly, stupid and incompetent.”

Icahn initially declined Trump’s proposal, noting that he “not get up early enough in the morning to accept this opportunity.”

However, after the first Republican debate, Icahn seemed to have changed his mind.

1/3 After last night’s debate I decided to accept @realDonaldTrump offer for Secretary of Treasury.

— Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) August 7, 2015

2/3 Seriously, the methods of electing our corporate and political leaders have become completely dysfunctional.

— Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) August 7, 2015

3/3 In both areas, we are in dire need of a breath of fresh air.

— Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) August 7, 2015

Icahn will be r

eleasing a new video at midnight called “Danger Ahead” where he’ll discuss what he sees as critical matters we’re facing both in the corporate boardroom and in Washington, D.C.

