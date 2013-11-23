Carl Icahn Burns Bill Ackman -- Says Things Ackman Is Saying Are The Rantings Of A Sore Loser

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has fired more shots at his long-time rival Bill Ackman.

Here’s what Uncle Carl told Bloomberg TV’s Trish Regan earlier today:

“I fail to understand how Bill Ackman, whom I haven’t spoken to for years, nor do I intend to speak to, would know what I am or am not committed to. I continue to believe Herbalife has a great future, and in my opinion many of the things Ackman says about it are simply the rantings of a sore loser…Interestingly there is something that Ackman and I have in common. Ackman complained at an Oxford conference that every time I went on TV and mentioned Herbalife, the stock went up a few points. Well, that’s also true of him.”

Ackman, who runs Pershing Square, was on Bloomberg TV earlier with Stephanie Ruhle talking about his Herbalife short. He has lost about $US500 million on his short so far.

Herbalife’s stock rose more than 5% after Ackman gave another take-down presentation at the Robin Hood Investors Conference and made comments on air.

Icahn owns a massive long position in Herbalife. During the last year, he has publicly called Ackman a “crybaby in the school yard” and said that he would be the victim of the “mother of all short squeezes.”

