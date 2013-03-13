Carl Icahn Bought A Whole Lot More Herbalife

Photo: YouTube

Carl Icahn just upped the ante in his war against hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.According to an SEC filing, Icahn bought 322,716 more shares of Herbalife at $41.45 a share.



Herbalife has been a battleground for hedge fund managers since last December, when Bill Ackman announced that he was shorting the stock and would donate the profits of his short to charity.

Ackman claims that Herbalife, a nutrition firm with a multi-level marketing business model, is actually a pyramid scheme.

Earlier this year, Icahn jumped on the other side of Ackman’s trade.

