Carl Icahn Buys 45 Million Apple Shares

Carl Icahn bought 45 million shares of Apple, bringing his holdings in the iPhone maker to nearly $US5 billion, according to his latest 13F filing with the SEC.

Icahn’s filing also showed that he sold another 480,000 shares of Netflix, bringing his holding in the internet streaming video service to 1.76 million shares worth about $US777 million.

A 13F requires hedge funds to disclose their long positions within 45 days after a quarter ends, and so Thursday’s filing represents Icahn’s holdings as of June 30.

Icahn’s 13F also showed that he took a new 2.7 million share stake in Gannett, though a subsequent filing with the SEC on Thursday shows that Icahn significantly increased this stake to nearly 15 million shares.

Icahn said he took a stake in the company because he believed it was undervalued and would benefit from a split of its print and broadcasting assets. Gannett announced on August 5 it would do just that, and Icahn said he plans to have discussions with management regarding the planned separation, though he has not done so to this point.

In after hours trade on Thursday Gannett shares were up more than 5.5%.

