Carl Icahn, Blogger

Exciting news: Carl Icahn says he’ll be taking time off from his day job – trying to bust up underperforming companies — so he can start blogging. WSJ:

The activist hedge-fund operator, who has taken on companies including Motorola Inc. and Time Warner Inc., said yesterday he is looking to start a blog to highlight what he sees as management problems at public companies, including those he hasn’t invested in.

“I may do something to finally focus on more than making money,” said Mr. Icahn, who is agitating for board seats at Motorola and Biogen Idec Inc.

Carl’s WordPress-powered blog is still under construction, so we don’t really have a sense of what he’ll be doing once it’s up: Lots of quick, snarky hits? One long, Andreessen-style post per day?

We do have a sense that it will be a good read, though. For starters, we’ve seen Carl do standup (really!). And he’s not a bad communicator at all. But Carl, we do have to warn you: This blogging stuff, it turns out, is actually hard work.See Also: Carl Icahn Gets The Old Gang Back Together Again



