The Fabulous Life Of Carl Icahn — Investing King And Bill Ackman's Nemesis

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that the loudest voice to enter into the drama between Bill Ackman and his short, Herbalife is legendary investor Carl Icahn.Icahn has been working Wall Street since the 1960s, but it wasn’t until the 1980s that he gained his reputation as a ruthless activist investor, taking a controlling interest in companies like TimeWarner, TWA, and Blockbuster.



Now he’s a billionaire. And he hates Bill Ackman.

Their feud came to a head this week, when he and Ackman took 20 minutes out of their Friday afternoon to discuss their disagreement publicly on CNBC.

So who is the man taking the other side of what is arguably the short of the year?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.